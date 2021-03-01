Slovakia signs deal to acquire 2 million doses of Sputnik V

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia has signed a deal to acquire 2 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The country’s prime minister says Slovakia will get 1 million shots over the next two months while another million will arrive in May and June. Slovakia is the second European Union country to use the vaccine, which hasn’t been approved by the European Medicines Agency, after Hungary. The deal was kept secret until Monday, when a military cargo plane with the 200,000 doses of the vaccine landed in the eastern Slovak city of Kosice. Slovakia became the country with the most COVID-19 deaths by size of population in the world amid a surge of a fast-spreading British coronavirus variant.