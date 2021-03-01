Student seriously hurt after shooting at Arkansas school

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot by a fellow student at an Arkansas junior high school. The shooting was reported Monday morning at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock. According to police, a 15-year-old male student shot the other teenager in a hallway. The wounded student has been taken to a Little Rock hospital while the suspected shooter is being held in a juvenile detention center pending charges. Police describe the shooting as a “targeted incident.”