Salvadoran president appears to win control of congress

7:50 am National news from the Associated Press

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Populist President Nayib Bukele appears to have won control of El Salvador’s unicameral congress, ending a two-year standoff with legislators of the old parties that have dominated politics in the Central American country since the end of the 1980-1992 civil war.  Bukele wrote that Salvadorans “have waited 40 years for this.” A preliminary count of about 80% of votes from Sunday’s elections showed Bukele’s New Ideas party and a coalition partner winning three or four times as many votes as the established political parties, the conservative National Republican Alliance and the leftist Farabundo Marti Liberation Front.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

