Romney knocked unconscious in fall, but ‘doing better’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitt Romney says he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend, but that he is “doing better.” The Utah Republican says the accident happened when he was spending time with his grandchildren in Boston. He told reporters Monday he was taken to a hospital and got stitches on his right eyebrow and lip. He joked that he was injured at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend. The senator did not attend the event, which was largely a celebration of former President Donald Trump. Romney was one of just seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his Senate impeachment trial last month.