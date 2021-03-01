No sign of arson found at Newman’s camp; cause undetermined

ASHFORD, Conn. (AP) — A police investigation into the fire that tore through the Hole in the Wall Gang camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut could not determine the cause but found no indication it was set intentionally. The Feb. 12 fire destroyed several buildings at the camp in Ashford founded by the late actor Paul Newman. Officials say the investigation concluded the cause of the blaze is undetermined. The camp plans to replace the lost structures with a larger single-level complex.