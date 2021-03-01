No. 1 UConn ends regular season by beating Marquette 63-53

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead top-ranked UConn past Marquette 63-53 in the regular-season finale for both teams. Aaliyah Edwards added 16 points and eight rebounds for UConn, which ended the regular season without a conference loss for the eighth straight year. Camryn Taylor scored 19 points to lead Marquette, which lost for the first time in six games and will be the No. 2 seed behind the Huskies in this weekend’s Big East Tournament. Lauren Van Kleunen had 12 points and Jordan King added 11 for the Golden Eagles. UConn freshman Paige Bueckers had a quiet night by her standards, scoring 13 points.