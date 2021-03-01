Skip to Content

Nepal worried about future supply of COVID-19 vaccines

New
6:00 am National news from the Associated Press

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal has had a successful start of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, but authorities are worried about future supplies as the country competes with other nations for much-sought vaccines produced by a handful of manufacturers. The government is negotiating with India’s Serum Institute to obtain 5 million doses for the second stage of the campaign, in which 3.7 million elderly people are to be inoculated starting this weekend. Nepal received a gift of 1 million doses from India in January and purchased another 2 million at a subsidized rate. Health officials are worried that there could be a new wave of infections because of large rallies over Parliament’s dissolution by the president last December and its restatement by the Supreme Court last month.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content