Manufacturing alliance using $300,000 grant to create jobs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — A Wisconsin Fast Forward Grant is resuulting in a program that will create 200 jobs in North Central Wisconsin.

The Central Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance (CWIMA) was awarded the $319,200 grant; and with the help of Greenheck and Northcentral Technical College (NTC), they're creating the "Move to Manufacturing" program.

According to a press release, the free program will offer flexible and incentivized training for area youth, underserved, and underemployed individuals.

This training enables them to acquire the skills necessary to secure high-paying, entry-level positions with area manufacturing companies who are members of CWIMA.

The self-paced program entails 10 hours online and 24 hours of classroom instruction at NTC. Upon completion, the graduates are guaranteed interviews with CWIMA member companies and a $500 incentive bonus after 90 days of successful employment.