(WAOW) — JJ Watt's will not be coming home to Wisconsin, like some Packer's fans had hoped. .

According to a tweet in which Watt's says "source: me." he will be playing for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals seem to corroborate this post, also tweeting the news.

👀 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 1, 2021

A couple minutes later, the team tweeted that they have agreed to terms on a two year contract with Watt.