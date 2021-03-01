Jail transfer denied to Greek gunman on hunger strike

Greece’s government says it will not intervene to grant a prison-transfer demand by a convicted militant group gunman who has been on hunger strike for more than seven weeks, triggering public protests as well as arson attacks. Doctors treating Dimitris Koufodinas in intensive care say the 63-year-old suffered a “serious deterioration” several days after also refusing water. Koufodinas was a leading member of the armed extreme-left group November 17 and is serving 11 life sentences for the murders of prominent Greek businessmen and embassy officials.