Intruder raises questions about Mexican president’s security

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An intruder burst into Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s daily morning news conference, approached him and spoke with the leader for a while before an aide accompanied the man into a back office to listen to his complaint. Journalists at Mexico City’s National Palace were surprised to see the man pop out from behind a room divider behind López Obrador in the vast conference hall and come close enough to touch the president. The president chatted with the man, who was wearing a coronavirus face mask, before referring him to Leticia Ramirez, who handles public contact for the president.