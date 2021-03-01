Hungarian PM threatens to quit conservative political group

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s right-wing prime minister has threatened to pull his party out of its political group in the European Union’s legislature. Viktor Orban wrote in a letter on Sunday that proposed rule changes by the European People’s Party were tailor-made to exclude his Fidesz party from the group’s delegation to the European Parliament. He said if the rules are adopted at a vote on Wednesday, Fidesz will quit the group. This brings long-simmering tensions between Fidesz and the EPP to a head, and marks the closest the Hungarian party has been to losing its place in the center-right political family.