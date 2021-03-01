Harassment, bullying claims dog Cuomo, once a pandemic star

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s televised coronavirus briefings won plaudits last spring. But now Cuomo is fighting for his political life amid accusations of sexual harassment, bullying and undercounting virus deaths connected to the state’s nursing homes. New York’s attorney general was empowered Monday to choose an independent investigator to probe allegations of sexual harassment by at least two women who worked for Cuomo. Critics are calling for an independent investigation into the state’s handling of nursing home deaths as well.