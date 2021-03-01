France’s Sarkozy faces jail sentence, denies corruption pact

PARIS (AP) — The verdict is expected on Monday in a landmark corruption and influence-peddling trial that has put French former President Nicolas Sarkozy in the spotlight. Prosecutors have requested a two-year prison sentence for him. Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, firmly denied any wrongdoing during the 10-day trial. The 65-year-old politician is accused of having tried to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014 about a legal action in which he was involved. Sarkozy’s co-defendants also denied wrongdoing and also face prison sentences if convicted. Prosecutors have called it a “corruption pact.”