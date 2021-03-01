Skip to Content

First Emirati ambassador to Israel arrives to start post

10:37 am National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United Arab Emirates’ first ambassador to Israel arrived to begin his posting in Tel Aviv, barely half a year after the countries established diplomatic relations. Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja met with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in Jerusalem on Monday ahead of a meeting with President Reuven Rivlin to present formally his credentials. Writing on Twitter in Hebrew, Al-Khaja said that he and Ashkenazi discussed “bilateral relations that are growing since the signing of the Abraham Accords, and expansion of cooperation in many fields.” 

Associated Press

