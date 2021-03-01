Europeans get ‘right to repair’ for some electrical goods

BERLIN (AP) — Companies that sell refrigerators, washers, hairdryers or TVs in the European Union will need to ensure those appliances can be repaired for up to 10 years. The new “right to repair” comes into force across the 27-nation bloc Monday. It is part of a broader effort to cut the environmental footprint of manufactured goods by making them more durable and energy efficient. Consumer groups say modern appliances are often hard to dismantle and spare parts aren’t always available. Under the new EU rules, manufacturers will have to make parts available for up to a decade, ensure appliances can be opened without special tools and provide repair manuals. Campaigners want the “right to repair” to be extended in future to include smartphones, laptops and other small electrical devices.