Democratic senators propose clean energy tax credits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two U.S. senators from states with declining manufacturing sectors are pushing to invest $8 billion through tax credits to create clean energy jobs. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan unveiled legislation Monday that aims to help rural communities that have lost jobs in the coal and and fossil fuel industries. The proposal aims to incentivize companies producing batteries, electric and fuel cell vehicles, semiconductor chips and other renewable energy technologies.