Defying lethal shootings, Myanmar protesters back on streets

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Police in Myanmar’s biggest city have fired volleys of tear gas at defiant crowds who returned to the streets to continue protesting against the military’s seizure of power a month ago, despite reports that security forces had killed at least 18 people around the country a day earlier. The protesters in Yangon were chased as they tried to gather at their usual main meeting spot. Demonstrators scattered and sought to rinse their faces with water in vain attempts to ease the irritating effects of the gas. The U.N. said it had “credible information” that at least 18 people were killed and 30 were wounded around Myanmar on Sunday.