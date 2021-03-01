DC Everest student finds innovative way to give back to local food pantries

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) --- An area high school student is leaving her mark on a local organization by making donating food to local pantries as easy as the push of a button.

Kyrstan Geer is a freshman at DC Everest High School and an integral part of "Peyton's Promise", an organization with a goal is to provide essentials to area food pantries.

To combat COVID-19's strain on local pantries she took charge of creating a site through Amazon Smile, giving community members a way to donate items from the comfort of their home.

"I think people feel safer. Being able to just click that button and still feel like they're giving back to their community," said Teena Medic, Executive Director of "Peyton's Promise."

When items are ordered they're sent straight to Kyrstan, who by hand, sorts and brings the items to pantries.



So far this year, she's collected over 4-hundred pounds of items.

If you would like learn more visit here.

