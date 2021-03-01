Cuomo allegations leave Democrats grappling with response

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats across the country celebrated New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the face of governing competence as President Donald Trump fumbled his administration’s response to the exploding pandemic last year. Now, the Democratic governor is struggling through a sexual harassment scandal that’s testing the limits of his party’s support as Democrats grapple with their first political crisis of the post-Trump era. So far, few Democrats have come to Cuomo’s rescue. Both of New York’s Democratic U.S. senators have publicly embraced the state attorney general’s nascent investigation into Cuomo’s behavior. And President Joe Biden, a longtime ally, has declined to stand behind the embattled governor.