Creativity emerges in quieter, digital Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — Fashion is off the hamster wheel, taking a deep breath that is allowing some freshness to seep into the once relentless cycle. Milan Fashion Week of mostly womenswear previews for next fall and winter wrapped a nearly all-digital edition on Monday. And while the bustle of live shows with the parade of itinerate fashionistas decamping from New York to London to Milan and finally Paris was missed, designers also found new inspiration in the quiet.