COVID-19 pandemic fuels attacks on health workers globally

A new report by the Geneva-based Insecurity Insight and the University of California, Berkeley’s Human Rights Center has identified more than 1,100 threats or acts of violence against health care workers and facilities last year. The report says about 400 of those attacks were linked to the coronavirus, underscoring the dangers surrounding health care workers at a time when they are needed most. Researchers saw the most attacks last spring and summer as the coronavirus swept across the globe. Yet recent events in Nigeria, where two nurses were attacked last month, and the Netherlands, where rioters in January set fire to a coronavirus testing center, prove the threat remains.