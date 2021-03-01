Comic-Con to remain virtual in 2021, cites financial strain

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — San Diego Comic-Con will remain virtual for the July event, but organizers are planning for a smaller-scale gathering later this year. Comic-Con announced Monday that the annual confab will return to virtual for a second-straight year between July 23-25. The in-person experience was canceled again due to coronavirus-related cautions around large gatherings. Organizers said postponements and other challenges caused by the pandemic left them with limited financial resources. As a result, the virtual convention in July was reduced from four to three days. However, organizers said they are planning a smaller in-person event in November in San Diego.