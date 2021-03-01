CNN’s Chris Cuomo says he ‘obviously’ can’t cover brother

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN host Chris Cuomo told viewers on Monday that he ‘obviously’ could not cover the accusations against his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. New York’s leader has been accused of sexual harassment by two women who work in state government and a third who he allegedly encountered at a wedding. But he said he understands CNN has to cover it, and said he cares profoundly about the issues brought up by the women who have accused his brother. It’s a sensitive issue for CNN, which waived its long-time policy of not allowing Chris Cuomo to cover his brother last spring when New York was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.