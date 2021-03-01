Biden to meet with Mexican president amid migration issues

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is planning a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Monday’s meeting is a chance for them to talk more fully about migration, the coronavirus and economic and national security issues. Mexico’s president has said he intends to propose to Biden a new Bracero-style immigrant labor program that could bring 600,000 to 800,000 Mexican and Central American immigrants a year to work legally in the United States. A senior Biden administration official declines to say whether Biden will back or oppose the proposal. The original Bracero program allowed Mexicans to work temporarily in the U.S. to fill labor shortages during and after World War II.