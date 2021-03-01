Assumption girls celebrate their big win with staff & students

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- They won state just three days ago, and soon enough they'll have another banner on the home gym wall.

The Assumption girls basketball team got the big one, the state title, and today they brought it home for all to see, but even with hardware in hand, they're still in shock.

Senior Emily Bohn said, "it doesn't seem real, like I haven't processed it yet."

After starting the season 3-6 things weren't looking good, but they went on to win every conference matchup fueling their magic of march run.

"It's just kind of crazy because when you're playing you don't realize what is actually happening, but you're really playing for a state title," said Bohn.

Trophies don't make great pillows, but that didn't stop the senirn from resting up next to the gold. Bohn placed the trophy by her side as she slept on the bus ride home after the big game.

"I like, with the plaques, I put them next to my pillow, "

Head coach Ryan Klein says the biggest reward has been rewatching with his family, but finds himself getting caught in the moment.

"I'm watching the game and i'm like 'oh my gosh i'm gonna lose this one, but them I remember oh yeah we come out on top," said Klein.

But their success wasn't just by chance, "the team chemistry this year was…perfect," continued coach Klein.

For the five seniors, this was the perfect ending to their prep career, but the rest of the team is ready to run it back.