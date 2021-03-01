329 candidates for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Norwegian Nobel Committee says there are 329 candidates, including 234 individuals and 95 organizations, that were nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by the Feb. 1 deadline. The Oslo-based organization said Monday that it was the third highest number of candidates ever. The nominations aren’t announced by the committee, but those doing the nominating may choose to make it public. The 2021 nominees include exiled a Belarusian opposition leader, the Black Lives Matter movement; a prominent critics of Russia’s president, the World Health Organization for its role in addressing the coronavirus pandemic, Reporters Without Borders and Polish judges defending civil rights.