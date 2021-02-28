Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 4:03AM CST until February 28 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 4:03AM CST until February 28 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WINew
* WHAT…Snow, mixed at times with freezing rain and sleet. A
total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches expected, along with
some minor icing due to freezing rain.
* WHERE…Forest, Florence, Lincoln and Langlade Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.