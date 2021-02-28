Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 7:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Langlade County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow, mixed at times with freezing rain and sleet. A

total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches expected, along with

some minor icing due to freezing rain.

* WHERE…Forest, Florence, Lincoln and Langlade Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&