Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 7:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 7:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Langlade County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Snow, mixed at times with freezing rain and sleet. A
total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches expected, along with
some minor icing due to freezing rain.
* WHERE…Forest, Florence, Lincoln and Langlade Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&