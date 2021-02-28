Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 7:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Marathon County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Mixed wintry precipitation expected. Up to two inches of

snow accumulation, along with minor icing due to freezing rain.

* WHERE…Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County and

Marathon Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&