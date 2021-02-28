Winter Storm Warning issued February 28 at 8:45AM CST until February 28 at 4:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MN

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Price County.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.