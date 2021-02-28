Winter Storm Warning issued February 28 at 4:03AM CST until February 28 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Winter Storm Warning issued February 28 at 4:03AM CST until February 28 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WINew
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches.
* WHERE…Vilas and Oneida Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will move through the
area between 1000 am and 200 pm. Snowfall rates in excess of 1
inch per hour are possible during this period. As a result,
travel could become very difficult during the mid-day hours.
If possible, avoid travel during the period when the heaviest snow
will be falling. If you must travel, use extreme caution. The
latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.