Winter Storm Warning issued February 28 at 2:54PM CST until February 28 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Winter Storm Warning issued February 28 at 2:54PM CST until February 28 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of
one to two inches possible.
* WHERE…Oneida and Vilas Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel conditions.
If possible, avoid travel during the period when the heaviest snow
will be falling. If you must travel, use extreme caution. The
latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.