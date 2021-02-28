Winter Storm Warning issued February 28 at 2:54PM CST until February 28 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of

one to two inches possible.

* WHERE…Oneida and Vilas Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel conditions.

If possible, avoid travel during the period when the heaviest snow

will be falling. If you must travel, use extreme caution. The

latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.