Winter Storm Warning from SUN 7:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Oneida County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7

inches.

* WHERE…Vilas and Oneida Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will move through the

area between 1000 am and 200 pm. Snowfall rates in excess of 1

inch per hour are possible during this period. As a result,

travel could become very difficult during the mid-day hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If possible, avoid travel during the period when the heaviest snow

will be falling. If you must travel, use extreme caution. The

latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&