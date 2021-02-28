US still open to Iran nuclear talks after Iran’s rejection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it remains open to talks with Iran over the 2015 nuclear deal despite Tehran’s rejection of an EU invitation to join a meeting with the U.S. and the other original participants in the agreement. A senior administration official says the U.S. is “disappointed” in the rejection but is flexible as to the timing and format of the talks. The official says the U.S. sees Iran’s decision to snub the European invitation as part of the diplomatic process. The official says the U.S. will be consulting with the other participating countries on the way forward.