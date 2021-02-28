UN warns of mass famine in Yemen ahead of donor conference

CAIRO (AP) — A U.N. humanitarian agency has warned that more than 16 million people in Yemen would go hungry this year, with already some half a million living in famine-like condition in the conflict-wrecked country. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says the risk of large-scale famine in the Arab world’s poorest country “has never been more acute.” The stark warning comes a day before a pledging conference co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland. Yemen’s war started in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. The Saudi-led, U.S.-backed coalition intervened months later to dislodge the rebels and restore the internationally recognized government.