TV legend Norman Lear credits journey to laughter, family

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Norman Lear made TV relevant with “All in the Family” and many more sitcoms. He’s accomplished the same for himself as a working producer who’s nearing his 99th birthday. But Lear was modest as he accepted the Carol Burnett Award for his decades of achievement at Sunday’s virtual Golden Globes ceremony. He thanked Burnett for adding laughter to his life and gave credit for his achievements to a lifetime of partners. But he said that it was his family, including his wife and six children, that brought him to where he is. Lear says he’s never lived alone or laughed alone.