The glam was back at the Golden Globes, albeit at a distance

NEW YORK (AP) — Glam is back for the Golden Globes virtual, bicoastal awards night as nominees Zoomed in from around the world. Leslie Odom Jr. was a little closer Sunday night — on his front porch in Los Angeles not far from the action in Beverly Hills. And the celebs are ready, style wise, as the Globes split hosts, with Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton and Tina Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York. There was nary a pair of sweats in sight. Regina King’s dog snoozed in the background as she showed off her Louis Vuitton gown in silver and black. Amanda Seyfried, from somewhere in the American South, wore a sunny, springy coral Oscar de la Renta with floral adornment. Seyfried echoed many stars who said they wanted to bring a little joy.