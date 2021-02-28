The Family radio hosts hygiene drive for central Wisconsin area

The Family Radio station will be collecting hygiene and personal products until March 7 with their "Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive."

Cleaning supplies, dental products, and first-aid care are just a few of the many items requested.

"Really basic items, nothing out of the ordinary, really these super essential items to make us feel like we're human and to give us that dignity that a lot of us don't even think about," The Neighbor's Place Community Impact Manager Mallory McGivern said.

More information about requested items or how to give financially can be found here.