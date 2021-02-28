Syria reports Israeli missile attack near capital, Damascus

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media is reporting that the country’s air defenses were activated in the capital Damascus and its southern suburbs to repel an Israeli missile attack. State TV quoting an unnamed military official said most of the missiles were shot down before reaching their targets on Sunday. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.