Special Weather Statement issued February 28 at 7:46AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI
Look for areas of dense fog across portions of central, northeast,
and east-central Wisconsin this morning. The fog is expected to
shift northwest across the area this morning as winds begin to
increase from the southeast. While the fog is moving through, the
visibility could drop to less than 1/4 mile for a couple hours,
resulting in hazardous travel conditions. Temperatures will be
slowly rising from near the freezing mark. Pavement temperatures
may be a little slower to warm, so it is possible for some icy
patches to develop on untreated roads, sidewalks, and parking
lots.
Be sure to slow down and use your low-beam headlights if you are
traveling across the area this morning. Allow extra distance
between your vehicle and other vehicles on the road, and be alert
for the possibility of slippery spots due to ice.