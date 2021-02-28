Special Weather Statement issued February 28 at 7:46AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Look for areas of dense fog across portions of central, northeast,

and east-central Wisconsin this morning. The fog is expected to

shift northwest across the area this morning as winds begin to

increase from the southeast. While the fog is moving through, the

visibility could drop to less than 1/4 mile for a couple hours,

resulting in hazardous travel conditions. Temperatures will be

slowly rising from near the freezing mark. Pavement temperatures

may be a little slower to warm, so it is possible for some icy

patches to develop on untreated roads, sidewalks, and parking

lots.

Be sure to slow down and use your low-beam headlights if you are

traveling across the area this morning. Allow extra distance

between your vehicle and other vehicles on the road, and be alert

for the possibility of slippery spots due to ice.