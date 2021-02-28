Special Weather Statement issued February 28 at 3:14PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

The back edge of the accumulating snow was now moving into

portions of north-central Wisconsin as of mid afternoon. The

back edge of the snow will move east of the area late this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation will be around an inch

or less.

Although the snow will end, roads across north-central and far

northeast Wisconsin may still be snow covered and slippery into

this evening. If you have travel plans, slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.