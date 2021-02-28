Special Weather Statement issued February 28 at 3:14PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI
The back edge of the accumulating snow was now moving into
portions of north-central Wisconsin as of mid afternoon. The
back edge of the snow will move east of the area late this
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation will be around an inch
or less.
Although the snow will end, roads across north-central and far
northeast Wisconsin may still be snow covered and slippery into
this evening. If you have travel plans, slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destination.