Spain: Shipload of cattle to be killed after 2 months at sea

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say nearly 900 cattle that have spent more than two months at sea must be slaughtered after veterinarians deemed them no longer fit. The ship transporting the cattle left Spain in December. But port authorities both in Turkey and Libya refused to accept the cattle due to suspicions about their health. The boat returned to the Spanish port of Cartagena, where Spanish authorities ordered it to dock last week and for the animals to be inspected. The ministry said the cattle originally left Spain with the proper health authorizations. Animal rights groups have denounced the slaughter of the livestock.