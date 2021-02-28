Some upset in Cyprus over ‘satanic’ Eurovision song choice

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A man has been charged with uttering threats and causing a disturbance after barging onto the grounds of Cyprus’ public broadcaster to protest what he said was the country’s “blasphemous” entry into this year’s Eurovision song contest. Police told The Associated Press on Sunday that the man, who hasn’t been named, was released after being charged. Police said witnesses told investigators the man verbally accosted employees outside the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation after it chose a song named “El Diablo” (“The Devil”). The man considered the song an affront to Christianity. The song has touched a raw nerve with some on the east Mediterranean island nation, who consider it to be fraught with Satanic connotations.