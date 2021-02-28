Sap tapping season starts

LINCOLN, Wis. (WAOW)-- When warmer weather reaches the area, syrup makers get to work tapping trees.

"Sap, generally speaking, will star to naturally flow from a maple tree around 34 degrees. What you're really looking for is the freeze and thaw cycle in the spring of the year so when it freezes at night and thaws during the day, those are prime sugaring conditions," Northwoods Maple Farm CEO and President Anthony Renken said.

The sap from the trees is sent to the sugar house by a system of tubes running underground. When it reaches its destination, the sap is put through a reverse osmosis machine and fed to an evaporator. It's then boiled and passed through a series of channels to be sweetened.

"Whether it's maintaining lines, cleaning equipment, marketing our products, there's always something to do," Renken said.

Northwoods Maple Farm began as a hobby but has since grown into a full-scale operation.

"We went from 200 galvanized buckets to 3,000 taps in one year, plus [we] built the sugar house," Renken said.

Though the size of the business has grown, the passion for what the family does has remained the same.

Renken said. "if you can't keep the original joy you had with it as a hobby you won't persevere or be nearly as successful as you would without it."

The family-run business makes a point of giving locals a taste of the joy they experience creating syrup with a yearly spring open house.

"We invite everyone to come out to tour our facility to ask those questions and just share in that family fun that we've had for generations," Renken said.

He also explained that the sap is not only turned into syrup but also candies, bastings for meats, and turned into purse sugar, among many other uses.

If you're interested in getting a first-hand look at the process, the open house will be the last weekend in March.