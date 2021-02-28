Russian helicopter crash-lands in northern Syria, casualties

BEIRUT (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry and Syria’s state media are reporting that a Russian helicopter has made an emergency landing in northeast Syria and several crew members have been wounded. State news agency SANA said Sunday’s incident happened near the village of Tel Tamr in Hassakeh province. The Russian Defense Ministry said a Russian Mi-35 helicopter made an emergency landing for technical reasons, adding there was no firing impact on the helicopter. It said the helicopter’s crew was evacuated. Russia joined Syria’s war in September 2015 and has since helped tip the balance of power in favor of President Bashar Assad’s forces.