Purim celebrations threaten fresh virus outbreak in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Mass gatherings have taken place in Jerusalem as Israelis celebrated the Jewish holiday of Purim in violation of coronavirus restrictions. Authorities had been concerned about a repeat of last year, when Purim celebrations helped fuel an initial wave of the coronavirus in the earliest days of the global pandemic. The government encouraged people to celebrate at home this year, and police attempted to block traffic from entering Jerusalem and declared strict limits on public gatherings. But the restrictions were not able to prevent street parties as well as mass prayer celebrations in ultra-Orthodox areas. Religious areas have repeatedly flouted safety rules.