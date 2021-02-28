North Carolina-based mystery writer Maron dies at 82

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based mystery writer whose book series won her major awards and plaudits in the genre has died at age 82. The son of Margaret Maron said Sunday she died last Tuesday at a hospice in Raleigh from stroke-related complications. Maron is best known for the Sigrid Harald and Deborah Knott series of books. The first Knott books won the four major mystery-writing awards. Harald was a New York police lieutenant and Knott a North Carolina judge. She was born in North Carolina and returned to the state permanently in the 1970s.