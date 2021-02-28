Newspaper photographer attacked, seriously hurt in France

PARIS (AP) — A newspaper in northeast France says one of its photographers was attacked and seriously injured while reporting on a suspected outbreak of youth violence. The newspaper, L’Union, said Sunday that 65-year-old Christian Lantenois is in a serious but stable condition at a hospital in the northeastern city of Reims. It said the photographer was attacked Saturday while covering reports that youths, some apparently armed with metal bars and golf clubs, had massed in a sector of high-rise housing in the city. It said he appears to have been hit on the head by a projectile. The newspaper said the prosecutors’ office in Reims is investigating the attack as an attempted murder.