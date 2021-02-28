New Orleans Museum of Art announces 3 big gifts in 1 month

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Museum of Art has announced a major gift to its photography department – the third such announcement this month. A news release Thursday said collectors Cherye R. and James F. Pierce have given the museum more than 260 photographs, from vintage to contemporary. They include a 1932 photograph that many consider Henri Cartier-Bresson’s best work. Earlier this month, the museum announced a major fund and pledged endowment from Del and Ginger Hall of Chicago. And on Feb. 4, it announced that radiologist Russell Albright had willed the museum nearly 400 works including more than 350 photographs.